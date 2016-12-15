ROCHESTER, NY--(Marketwired - December 15, 2016) - Paychex Insurance Agency, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Paychex, Inc., has once again been named to Business Insurance magazine's list of Best Places to Work in Insurance, the company announced today. This marks the second year in a row that the Paychex Insurance Agency has been included on the Best Places to Work in Insurance list, landing 13 th on the list of medium-sized employers, which includes companies with 200-999 employees supporting insurance sales and service.

"Paychex is once again honored to be included on this prestigious list," said Kevin Hill, Paychex vice president of insurance and human resource solutions services. "We pride ourselves on being able to deliver the best-in-class insurance solutions to our clients every day, but that would not be possible without our incredible employees coming together to accomplish such great work day-in and day-out. It's an ongoing effort to create a workplace culture that allows us to attract and retain the very best talent, and this award is a reflection of that success."

To be considered for this listing, companies underwent a rigorous assessment that began in June 2016. A two-part evaluation took place in the months following and included a confidential employee engagement and satisfaction survey, as well as an in-depth employer questionnaire. The employee survey accounted for 75% of the company's score and measured workplace experience and company culture in both sales and operations. The employer survey accounted for the remaining 25% of the final score and collected data related to the company's benefit programs, policies, practices, and other general information.

"This accomplishment is a result of hard work, dedication, and an ongoing commitment to creating a culture that supports the success of our employees," said Mark Bottini, Paychex senior vice president of sales. "This, in concert with our inclusion on this year's Selling Power magazine's list of '50 Best Companies to Sell For,' illustrates that Paychex is achieving its goal of fostering an environment in which our employees can succeed and thrive."

The Paychex Insurance Agency was among 75 insurance companies recognized as part of this year's Business Insurance Best Places to Work in Insurance program. Seventeen of those made up the medium-sized employer list. Best Places to Work is a joint effort of Business Insurance and the Harrisburg, Pa.-based Best Companies Group.

To view the Business Insurance Best Places to Work in Insurance list in its entirety, click here.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYX) is a leading provider of integrated human capital management solutions for payroll, HR, retirement, and insurance services. By combining its innovative software-as-a-service technology and mobility platform with dedicated, personal service, Paychex empowers small- and medium-sized business owners to focus on the growth and management of their business. Backed by 45 years of industry expertise, Paychex serves approximately 605,000 payroll clients across more than 100 locations and pays one out of every 12 American private sector employees. Learn more about Paychex by visiting www.paychex.com, and stay connected on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2016/12/15/11G125325/Images/PaychexInsuranceAgency_blue-699a4d6e89d687efb87d4b66648b3e8d.jpg

Media Contact

Tracy Volkmann

Public Relations Program Manager

Paychex, Inc.

(585) 387-6705

tvolkmann@paychex.com

@PaychexNews