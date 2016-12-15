Research and Markets - Global Wireless Access Point Market 2016-2020: Key Vendors are Aerohive, Cisco Systems, HPE, Ruckus Wireless & Ubiquiti

DUBLIN, Dec 15, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

The global wireless access point market to grow at a CAGR of 7.76% during the period 2016-2020.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global wireless access point market for 2016-2020. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from wireless AP shipments such as gateways/access point, dependent APs, and independent APs.

According to the report, one of the primary drivers in the market is increase in development of smart cities. Government organizations across the world are investing billions of dollars in the development of smart cities or connected cities. This requires public Wi-Fi networks to offer services such as safety and security, access to education, waste and water management, traffic management, infrastructure management, and healthcare to consumers.

One of latest trends in the market is emergence of 802.11ac Wave 2. The second-generation of the 802.11ac wireless specification is 802.11ac Wave 2. It utilizes MU-MIMO technology, which enables APs to relay information to multiple receivers at a time. This standard supports theoretical maximum wireless speeds of up to 6.9 Gbps and provides backward compatibility with previous 802.11 specifications.

Key vendors

Aerohive

Cisco Systems

HPE

Ruckus Wireless

Ubiquiti

Other prominent vendors

Alcatel-Lucent

Belkin

Buffalo Technology

D-Link

EnGenius

Huawei Technologies

Netgear

Novatel Wireless

Samsung

TP-LINK Technologies

Zebra Technologies

ZTE

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary

Part 02: Scope of the report

Part 03: Market research methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market landscape

Part 06: Market segmentation by location

Part 07: Market segmentation by product

Part 08: Market segmentation by standard

Part 09: Market segmentation by end-user

Part 10: Geographical segmentation

Part 11: Market drivers

Part 12: Impact of drivers

Part 13: Market challenges

Part 14: Impact of drivers and challenges

Part 15: Market trends

Part 16: Vendor landscape

Part 17: Key vendor analysis

Part 18: Appendix

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/lqrt9f/global_wireless

