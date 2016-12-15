sprite-preloader
Research and Markets - Global Wireless Access Point Market 2016-2020: Key Vendors are Aerohive, Cisco Systems, HPE, Ruckus Wireless & Ubiquiti

DUBLIN, Dec 15, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Wireless Access Point Market 2016-2020" report to their offering.

The global wireless access point market to grow at a CAGR of 7.76% during the period 2016-2020.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global wireless access point market for 2016-2020. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from wireless AP shipments such as gateways/access point, dependent APs, and independent APs.

According to the report, one of the primary drivers in the market is increase in development of smart cities. Government organizations across the world are investing billions of dollars in the development of smart cities or connected cities. This requires public Wi-Fi networks to offer services such as safety and security, access to education, waste and water management, traffic management, infrastructure management, and healthcare to consumers.

One of latest trends in the market is emergence of 802.11ac Wave 2. The second-generation of the 802.11ac wireless specification is 802.11ac Wave 2. It utilizes MU-MIMO technology, which enables APs to relay information to multiple receivers at a time. This standard supports theoretical maximum wireless speeds of up to 6.9 Gbps and provides backward compatibility with previous 802.11 specifications.

Key vendors

  • Aerohive
  • Cisco Systems
  • HPE
  • Ruckus Wireless
  • Ubiquiti

Other prominent vendors

  • Alcatel-Lucent
  • Belkin
  • Buffalo Technology
  • D-Link
  • EnGenius
  • Huawei Technologies
  • Netgear
  • Novatel Wireless
  • Samsung
  • TP-LINK Technologies
  • Zebra Technologies
  • ZTE

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/lqrt9f/global_wireless

© 2016 PR Newswire