Research and Markets - Global CAD Market in Aerospace and Defense Industry 2016-2020: Market Growth at CAGR of 6.13% - Leading Vendors are Autodesk, Dassault Syst?mes, PTC & Siemens PLM Software

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global CAD Market in Aerospace and Defense Industry 2016-2020" report to their offering.

The global CAD market in aerospace and defense industry to grow at a CAGR of 6.13% during the period 2016-2020.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global CAD market in aerospace and defense industry for 2016-2020. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of cad software licenses and services. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

End-users, especially the aerospace and defense industry, are gradually shifting from 3-D to 4-D CAD models. Globalization has increased the competition among CAD solution vendors, and the lack of product differentiation is further intensifying the competition for maximum market share. Vendors are incorporating additional features and functionalities in their solutions to improve customer experience.

According to the report, the growing need for providing quality products at a faster rate has led to an increase in demand for CAD software. CAD software helps improve the time-to-market by reducing the product development cycle and testing time. The software also improves the speed of the product design cycle and produces reliable and cost-effective products by reducing the analysis time. It eliminates the need to develop multiple prototypes.

Further, the report states that many SMEs are struggling to adopt CAD software, as it requires high initial investment. SMEs prefer cost-effective CAD software from open-source communities or local vendors, rather than investing large amounts of money in commercial CAD. Though large enterprises adopt CAD to reduce their operational costs and improve product quality, many SMEs are reluctant to adopt CAD software because of the high costs involved.

Key vendors

Autodesk

Dassault Systemes

PTC

Siemens PLM Software

Other prominent vendors

BricsCAD

Encore

Graebert

RealCAD

Solvespace

TurboCAD

