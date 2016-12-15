CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/15/16 -- Enbridge Inc. ("Enbridge" or the "Company") (TSX: ENB) (NYSE: ENB) announced that Enbridge shareholders overwhelmingly approved the required resolutions in connection with the merger transaction (the "Transaction") between Enbridge and Spectra Energy Corp (the "Transaction") at the Special Meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held today in Calgary, Alberta.

Of the common shares of Enbridge ("Enbridge Shares") voted at the Meeting, 99.42% of the Enbridge Shares were voted in favour of the issuance of Enbridge Shares as consideration for the Transaction, and 99.80% of the Enbridge Shares were voted in favour of the amendments to General By-law No. 1 of Enbridge. More than 661 million, or approximately 70.5%, of outstanding Enbridge Shares, were voted in person or by proxy at the Meeting.

At a separate meeting today in Houston, Texas Spectra Energy Corp shareholders also approved the previously announced merger.

"We are pleased with the results of today's vote, and we thank Enbridge and Spectra shareholders for their overwhelming support and confidence in our future," said Al Monaco, President and Chief Executive Officer, Enbridge Inc. "This marks an important milestone toward creating North America's premier energy infrastructure company, with the size, scale and scope that will launch Enbridge into a unique global investment category.

"With this combination we are bringing together the highest quality liquids and natural gas infrastructure assets in North America under one roof and achieving our strategic objective to extend and diversify our growth well into the future. With six growth platforms, each with very strong competitive positions, Enbridge will have the largest and most diversified capital investment program in the sector. We expect to generate industry-leading cash flow and dividend growth, which will continue to be underpinned by sound commercial structures and a strong balance sheet."

Mr. Monaco noted that integration planning is well underway. "We're pleased with our progress in planning for the integration of the two companies and we will be ready to operate as one company, with one vision, when the Transaction closes. Over the decades, our two companies have proven they approach shareholder value creation, customers, communities and staff in the same way, and we look forward to welcoming the Spectra team to Enbridge."

Both companies continue to work to meet closing conditions and the required regulatory applications are progressing. Clearance has been received under the Canada Transportation Act (Canada) to complete the Transaction and the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) has begun its 30-day review period after accepting the joint voluntary notice by Enbridge and Spectra Energy on November 21, 2016. The CFIUS review will conclude no later than December 20, 2016, unless it extends the review period. Additionally, on December 8, the Ontario Energy Board communicated that it is satisfied the Transaction does not require its approval. As a standard part of the regulatory approval process for transactions of this type, both companies continue to work closely with the Federal Trade Commission and the Canadian Competition Bureau to expeditiously conclude each of their reviews of the Transaction.

Pending the satisfaction of the remaining conditions and approvals, the Transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2017.

