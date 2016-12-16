Cash optimization calculations are incorrect. Troubleshooting is in progress.
End of Day Margin Requirement at 11.00 CET will be postponed until further notice.
Await further information within 30 minutes.
For further information please contact:
Clearing and Collateral Management
+ 46 8 405 6880 clearing@nasdaq.com
