Research and Markets - Global ATCA CPU Blades Market Growth of 10%, 2016-2020 with ADLINK Technology, Kontron & Radisys Dominating

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global ATCA CPU Blades Market 2016-2020" report to their offering.

The report forecasts the global ATCA CPU blades market to grow at a CAGR of 10.42% during the period 2016-2020.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global ATCA CPU blades market for 2016-2020. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sale of ATCA CPU blades worldwide across segments communication and network infrastructure, transportation, military, and aerospace, industrial and medical equipment and others (gaming and entertainment and energy/power segments).

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is growing demand for data centers. Increasing penetration of M2M communications due to existing and emerging IoT applications the need for data storage is increasing. The data collected from the IoT devices at the front end is stored, processed, and analyzed using analytics tools in various dedicated data centers globally. The increasing popularity of IoT applications fueling its adoption has increased the demand for data centers.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is rapid increase in data traffic. The increased use of smartphones, tablets, and other wireless communication devices has resulted in an increase in the mobile data traffic in recent years. The increase in mobile video content also adds to the increased mobile data traffic.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is high cost of implementation and technological limitations of ATCA. ATCA systems are more expensive than the alternative motherboard-based systems. In addition, motherboards are more widely adopted in the market than ATCA systems, especially in the telecom industry and data centers. The adoption of motherboards is increasing in telecom central offices, primarily because of their cost effectiveness and modularity. In addition, ATCA equipment is mechanically more complex than commercial blade servers, making the implementation of such equipment expensive difficult for vendors.

Key vendors:



ADLINK Technology

Emerson Network Power

Kontron

Radisys



