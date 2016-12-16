PJSC MAGNIT - Change of Share

Press Release

Krasnodar

December 16, 2016

Magnit Announces the Change of Share of the Entity under the Issuer's Control

Krasnodar, Russia (December 16, 2016): Magnit PJSC, one of Russia's leading retailers (the "Company", the "Issuer", MOEX and LSE: MGNT), announces the change of share of the entity which is under the Issuer's control.

Full company name and address: Joint Stock Company "Tander"

185, Levanevskogo street, Krasnodar, Russia Taxpayer Id Number: 2310031475 Principal State Registration Number: 1022301598549 Object of acquisition/ disposal: Ordinary registered uncertified voting shares with a state registration No. 1-01-60525-P of 04.03.2004, International Securities Identification Number (ISIN) RU000A0JKQU8 Acquisition of shares Date of change: December 13, 2016 Date of the fact being reported to the Issuer: December 16, 2016 Amount of acquired shares: 7,100 shares (0.007508% of the total equity) Basis for acquisition: Sale and Purchase Agreement executed in the trading of Closed Joint Stock Company «MICEX Stock Exchange» Amount of votes before acquisition: 8,878 votes (0.009389% of the total number of votes) Amount of votes after acquisition: 15,978 votes (0.016897% of the total number of votes) Acquisition of shares Date of change: December 14, 2016 Date of the fact being reported to the Issuer: December 16, 2016 Amount of acquired shares: 4,600 shares (0.004865% of the total equity) Basis for acquisition: Sale and Purchase Agreement executed in the trading of Closed Joint Stock Company «MICEX Stock Exchange» Amount of votes before acquisition: 15,978 votes (0.016897% of the total number of votes) Amount of votes after acquisition: 20,578 votes (0.021762% of the total number of votes) Disposal of shares Date of change: December 14, 2016 Amount of disposed shares: 1,000 shares (0.001058% of the total equity) Basis for disposal: Sale and Purchase Agreement executed in the trading of Closed Joint Stock Company «MICEX Stock Exchange» Amount of votes before disposal: 20,578 votes (0.021762% of the total number of votes) Amount of votes after disposal: 19,578 votes (0.020704% of the total number of votes)

Company description:

Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of September 30, 2016, Magnit operated 33 distribution centers and 13,364 stores (10,138 convenience, 407 hypermarkets and 2,819 drogerie stores) in 2,436 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation.

In accordance with the reviewed IFRS consolidated financial statements for 1H 2016, Magnit had revenues of RUB 522 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 52 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's of BB+. Measured by market capitalization, Magnit is one of the largest retailers in Europe.