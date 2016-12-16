Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 16, 2016) - BCGold Corp. (TSXV: BCG) ("BCGold" or the "Company") has arranged a non-brokered private placement of up to $500,000 through the issuance of a combination of units and flow-through shares at a price of five cents per unit and flow-through share. Each unit will be composed of one common share and one share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant is exercisable to purchase one common share of the company at a price of 10 cents per share for a period of one year from the date of closing of the financing. The Company also announces that, in addition to relying upon other available prospectus exemptions to affect the $500,000, 10,000,000 Unit private placement disclosed herein, the Company intends to rely upon B.C. Instrument 45-536 (distribution through an investment dealer).

Proceeds will be used to conduct an I.P and ground magnetic geophysical survey (for drill hole targeting purposes) at the Company's 100% owned polymetallic vein (Ag-Pb-Zn-Cu) and porphyry (Cu-Au) Pucacorral property in Central Peru, for a soil geochemical survey at the Company's 100% owned Engineer Mine Property in northwestern B.C. and to provide for general working capital.

The private placement is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval, and all securities are subject to a four-month hold period. Finder's fees will be payable in connection with the private placement, in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About BCGold

BCGold is a Vancouver-based junior resource company that has been listed on the TSX Venture Exchange for 10 years, with a focus on copper and gold exploration in British Columbia, Yukon and more recently, Peru. The Company acquires prospective gold and copper-gold exploration properties considered to have significant mineral potential by staking, option or purchase agreements. The Company currently has a portfolio of 2 - 100% owned gold-copper-silver properties in Peru, 10 - 100% owned and 2 partially owned gold and copper-gold properties in B.C. and Yukon.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

For further information, please contact: Brian P. Fowler, P. Geo. Brian P. Fowler Gary A. Anderson President & CEO

President & CEO

Executive Chairman 604-681-2626 604-857-2556 bcgir@bcgoldcorp.com gwaa123@gmail.com www.bcgoldcorp.com/

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Some statements in this news release contain forward-looking information or forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to future expenditures and exploration, development and production activities. These statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. Such factors include, among others, the timing and completion of contemplated financings, the actual use of proceeds, receipt of regulatory approvals and the timing and success of future exploration, development and production activities. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation.

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

