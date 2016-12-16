Hydra Industries Acquisition Corp. Announces Extension To Close Of Business On December 20th Of Period In Which Stockholders May Redeem Their Shares In Connection With Special Meeting Of Stockholders

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- In connection with the special meeting of its stockholders scheduled to occur at 10:00 a.m., Eastern time, on December 21, 2016 with respect to the proposal, among other things, to approve its business combination with Inspired Gaming Group ("Inspired"), Hydra Industries Acquisition Corp. ("Hydra" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: HDRA, HDRAU, HDRAW, HDRAR), a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, acquisition or similar business combination, announced that it is extending the deadline for holders of the Company's common stock to exercise their right to redeem their shares for their pro rata portion of the funds available in the Company's trust account to the close of business on December 20, 2016. The special meeting will be held at the offices of Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel LLP, located at 1177 Avenue of the Americas, New York, New York 10036.

Stockholders who have not submitted a proxy for use at the special meeting are urged to do so promptly. No action is required by any stockholder who has previously delivered a proxy and who does not wish to revoke or change that proxy.

About Hydra Industries Acquisition Corp.

Hydra is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger or other business combination with a target company.Hydra was founded by gaming industry veteran Lorne Weil and raised $80 million on October 29, 2014 in its Initial Public Offering. In addition, Macquarie Capital co-sponsored Hydra's efforts to source acquisitions and provided a $20 million forward equity commitment which, with Hydra's existing cash in trust, will be used to fund the proposed transaction.

Additional information can be found at www.hydraspac.com .

About Macquarie and Macquarie Capital

Macquarie Group ("Macquarie") is a global provider of banking, financial, advisory, investment and funds management services. Macquarie's main business focus is making returns by providing a diversified range of services to clients. Macquarie acts on behalf of institutional, corporate and retail clients and counterparties around the world. Founded in 1969, Macquarie operates in more than 70 office locations in 27 countries. Macquarie employs approximately 13,800 people and has assets under management of over $377 billion (as of September 30, 2016).

Macquarie Capital comprises Macquarie Group's corporate advisory, capital markets and principal investing capabilities. Macquarie Capital's expertise spans a variety of industry sectors, including telecommunications, media, entertainment, gaming, financial institutions, industrials, energy, resources, real estate, infrastructure, utilities and renewables.

