AUGA group, AB received a notifications on the acquisition and disposal of voting rights:
1. Group notification of UAB Valgertas and Vretola Holdings Limited, on the acquisition and future disposal of voting rights(notification attached);
2. Group notification of UAB Velmatas and Volemer Holdings Limited, on the acquisition and future disposal of voting rights(notification attached);
Vladas Bagavicius, Member of the Board Tel. +370 610 318 07
Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=608663
