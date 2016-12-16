Research and Markets -- Global Lithotripters Market Drivers, Trends & Challenges 2016-2020: Key Vendors are Boston Scientific, Direx Group, Dornier MedTech, Siemens Healthcare, STORZ Medical & Olympus







The global lithotripters market to grow at a CAGR of 2.1% during the period 2016-2020.

Global Lithotripters Market 2016-2020, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of lithotripsy devices.

Lithotripter is a non-invasive device that helps in breaking the kidney stones by passing electromagnetic shock waves from outside the body. The device provides a non-surgical method of destroying/pulverizing stones into small pieces that are capable enough to excrete naturally through individual's urine. Very few lithotripsies are performed through MI procedures that expose individuals to a lower concentration of anesthesia.

There have been numerous advancements made to the MI technology in last three decades. The advances such as designing optimal smaller diameter endoscope with improved imaging and maneuverability have positively impacted the market growth.

According to the report, there is an increased prevalence of urolithiasis over the past few years across the world. Urolithiasis is the most common and painful urological disorder. The incidence rate of urolithiasis is around 7% and 12% in women and men, respectively. Around five million people are diagnosed with kidney stones worldwide every year.

Further, the report states that common post lithotripsy complications include abdominal pain, nausea and vomiting, ureteral colic, fever, and skin ecchymosis. The ESWL is a highly effective treatment for the removal of kidney stones; however, the shockwaves used to breakdown stones may be harmful. These waves can cause vascular trauma to the kidney and to the surrounding organs.

Key vendors

Boston Scientific

Direx Group

Dornier MedTech

Siemens Healthcare

STORZ Medical

Olympus

Other prominent vendors

Allengers Medical Systems

Aymed

CellSonic Medical

Convergent Laser Technologies

Cook Medical

Elmed Electronics & Medical Industry & Trade

EMD Medical Technologies

GEMMS

Gyrus ACMI

Jena Med Tech

Medispec

NOVAmedtek

Shenzhen Huikang (Wikkon) Medical Apparatus

Shenzhen Hyde Medical Equipment

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary

Part 02: Scope of the report

Part 03: Market research methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market landscape

Part 06: Market segmentation by product type

Part 07: Global extracorporeal shock wave lithotripters market

Part 08: Global intracorporeal lithotripters market

Part 09: Market segmentation by end-user

Part 10: Geographical segmentation

Part 11: Market drivers

Part 12: Impact of drivers

Part 13: Market challenges

Part 14: Impact of drivers and challenges

Part 15: Market trends

Part 16: Vendor landscape

Part 17: Key vendor analysis

