Global Market for Sample Preparation in Genomics, Proteomics & Epigenomics - Should Reach $7.7 Billion by 2021 - Research and Markets

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Sample Preparation in Genomics, Proteomics, and Epigenomics: Global Markets" report to their offering.

The global market for sample preparation in genomics, proteomics and epigenomics reached $5.2 billion in 2015. The market should reach $5.6 billion in 2016 and $7.7 billion by 2021, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% from 2016 to 2021.

This report provides an overview of the global market for sample preparation reagents and products used in life science research.

It includes analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015, estimates for 2016, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2021.



This research report categorizes the market for sample preparation in genomics, proteomics and epigenomics by product segment. The major product segments are instruments, consumables, accessories and sample preparation kits. The instruments segment is subdivided into workstations, liquid handling systems, extraction systems and other instruments. Consumables are divided into columns, filters, tubes, plates and other consumables. Sample preparation kits are segmented into purification kits, isolation kits, extraction kits and others.



The global market for sample preparation is segmented by end user into research centers, academic institutes, and government institutes, hospitals and clinics, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and others. The markets in North America, Europe, Asia and rest of the world are covered. The market is also segmented by application into genomics, proteomics and epigenomics.



Companies Mentioned:



Agilent Technologies Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Danaher Corp.

Hamilton Co.

Illumina Inc.

Merck Millipore

Norgenbiotek Corp.

Nugen Technologies Inc.

Perkinelmer Inc.

Pressure Biosciences Inc.

Qiagen GMBH

Roche

Sigma-Aldrich Corp.

Tecan Group Ltd.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Waters Corp.

Key Topics Covered:

1: Introduction



2: Summary - Complimentary



3: Market Overview



4: Global Market By Product Segment



5: Global Market By Application Segment



6: Global Market By End User Type



7: Global Market By Geographic Region



8: Company Profiles



9: Competitive Landscape



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/g7x9tn/sample

