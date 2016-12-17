In der Wochensicht ist vorne: Drillisch 4,54% vor Telecom Italia 3,66%, Tele Columbus 3,48%, AT&T 3,19%, Swisscom 2,7%, BT Group 1,82%, Deutsche Telekom 1,68%, Telekom Austria 0,57%, Alcatel-Lucent 0%, Vodafone 0%, O2 -0,1%, Orange -0,15% und In der Monatssicht ist vorne: O2 16,84% vor Telecom Italia 13,79% , AT&T 13,33% , Deutsche Telekom 11,23% , Telekom Austria 10,01% , Tele Columbus 8,5% , Swisscom 3,33% , Drillisch 2,55% , Orange 2,16% , BT Group 1,65% , Alcatel-Lucent 0% , Vodafone -3,05% und Weitere Highlights: Drillisch ist nun 9 Tage im Plus (11,89% Zuwachs von...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...