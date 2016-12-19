Lakeland, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - December 19, 2016) - InterMountain Management is proud to announce the opening of the 112-suite TownePlace Suites by Marriott in Lakeland, Florida located at 3370 North Road 98. The TownePlace Suites Lakeland is just off of I-4 in between Tampa and Orlando, perfectly situated for guests traveling to nearby LEGOLAND, Walt Disney World, Busch Gardens and SeaWorld. The hotel is also minutes from the Lakeland Center, Lake Myrtle Sports Complex and several major companies, including Publix, Stryker and the Amazon Fulfillment Center.

"What an honor it is to be the first TownePlace Suites in the Lakeland area. With our new innovative design, and our proximity to local attractions, we will exceed guest's expectations. Our staff is thrilled to invite everyone to explore the area and enjoy our exceptional customer service." said Justin Boubong, General Manager.



"We are ready to 'wow' our guests with our beautiful extended-stay product. We invite everyone to come out and experience the superior value that we provide at our TownePlace Suites Marriott hotel. Our team is looking forward to serving all of your future hotel needs!" said Stacy Counihan, Regional Director of Sales.



ABOUT INTERMOUNTAIN MANAGEMENT



As one of North America's largest hotel management and development companies, InterMountain Management specializes in the select-service and extended-stay hotel segments. For over 30 years, InterMountain Management's dedication to success is proven in the results as a hotel owner, management company and hotel developer. They currently own and/or manage approximately 70 premium branded hotels nationwide, with an additional 20 in their pipeline. For more information, or to view hotel locations across the U.S., visit their website at www.intermountainhotels.com.



ABOUT TOWNEPLACE SUITES



TownePlace Suites by Marriott is an all-suite, extended-stay hotel brand in the moderate price range. Ranked highest in the Extended Stay category in the J.D. Power 2013 North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Index Study, TownePlace Suites has also been #1 for mid-price extended stays in Business Travel News' Hotel Chain Survey in 2011, 2012 and 2013. Ideal for travelers who need accommodations for longer stays, TownePlace Suites offers studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom suites with fully equipped kitchens and separate living/working and sleeping areas. Launched in 1997, the brand currently has more than 200 locations in the United States and Canada. TownePlace Suites participates in the award-winning Marriott Rewards® frequent travel program that allows members to earn hotel points or airline miles for every dollar spent during each stay. For more information or reservations, call the TownePlace Suites at 863-680-1115, or visit www.marriott.com/tpaxl.



Contact:

Stacy Counihan

info@intermountainhotels.com