Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 19, 2016) - Gunpowder Capital Corp., (CSE: GPC) (CSE: GPC.PR.A) (FSE: YS6N), ("Gunpowder" of the "Corporation") announced today that it has closed the second tranche of its previously announced (Nov 16th, 2016) non-brokered private placement raise. In total, One Hundred and Forty Thousand, Five Hundred Dollars ("$140,500.00") CDN was raised via the sale of Fourteen Thousand and Fifty ("14,050") a "Class - A" Preferred Shares. No commission or finder's fee is payable with respect to the closing of this tranche of the placement.

In total, combined with the closing of both the first and second tranches of this offering, the Corporation has now raised Two Hundred and One Thousand, Five Hundred Dollars ("$201,500.00") CDN via the issuance of Twenty Thousand, One Hundred and Fifty ("20,150") "Class - A" Preferred Shares.

The "Class - A" preferred shares will pay up to an 8% annual dividend to the holders of the preferred shares. Furthermore, holders of the Preferred Shares will also see a 25% of after tax realized gains on any capital dispositions. No special voting rights will be granted to the holders of the Preferred Shares. In connection with the preferred share offering, a finder's fee may be paid consisting of a cash commission equal up to 8% of the gross proceeds raised under the offering. The placement is expected to close on, or before, February 16th, 2017.

