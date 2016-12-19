Sports Network's Ratings Bolstered by Exclusive Coverage of the World Cup Qualifiers and Internationally Popular LaLiga Match-up El Clásico the #1 Program of the Day Across Spanish-Language Cable Networks

beIN SPORTS today announced recent ratings following the highly anticipated El Clásico matchup between LaLiga archrivals, FC Barcelona and Real Madrid, which aired on December 3rd live from the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain. The match was the number one program of the day on Spanish-language cable, driving beIN SPORTS en Español to be the number one Spanish-language cable network for Saturday, December 3rd

Due to successful World Cup Qualifier programming, beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS en Español grew 27 percent and 14 percent respectively in November, both posting their best month since April.

ADDITIONAL HIGHLIGHTS:

The broadcast of El Clásico averaged 1.45 million total viewers across both networks, reaching 927,000 total viewers on beIN SPORTS en Español and 527,000 total viewers on beIN SPORTS.

averaged 1.45 million total viewers across both networks, reaching 927,000 total viewers on beIN SPORTS en Español and 527,000 total viewers on beIN SPORTS. beIN SPORTS en Español's broadcast of the Argentina vs. Colombia World Cup Qualifier match drew 639,000 total viewers, making it the most watched World Cup Qualifier match on the network to date.

beIN SPORTS's broadcast of the Costa Rica vs. United States World Cup Qualifier match attracted 243,000 total viewers, making it the most watched World Cup Qualifier match on the network to date.

For beIN SPORTS, Round 5 of World Cup Qualifiers increased the Total Day viewership average by more than 100 percent in total viewers and in Adults 18-49 years old.

El Clásico out-delivered the December 3rd Liga MX match on Univision Deportes, which delivered 769,000 total viewers while airing in primetime.

Source: Nielsen NHI NHIH, El Clásico, 12/3/16, ranker based on Spanish language cable origination networks. WCQ 11/10-11/16/16. Monthly growth; November 2016 vs. October 2016 Total Day, 6a-6a. Total Day average, prior 4 weeks 10/17-11/9/16.

