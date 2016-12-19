Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 19, 2016) - UGE International Ltd. (TSXV: UGE) (OTCQB: UGEIF) (the "Company" or "UGE"), granted 60,000 restricted share units ("RSUs") to an independent director, with each such RSU being converted to one common share of the Company, vesting equally on January 16, 2017 and July 17, 2017.

About UGE

UGE delivers immediate savings to businesses through cleaner electricity. We help commercial and industrial clients become more competitive through the low cost of distributed renewable energy. With over 330 MW of experience globally, we work daily to power a more sustainable world.

Visit us at www.ugei.com.

