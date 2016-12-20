Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

EQS-News / 20/12/2016 / 11:04 UTC+8 *Kerry Logistics Takes Over Bofill & Arnan's Businesses to Strengthen Freight Forwarding Capabilities in Spain * Spain, 20 December 2016 * *Kerry Logistics Network Limited ('Kerry Logistics' or the 'Company'; Stock Code 636.HK), Asia's leading logistics service provider, today announced the takeover of the freight forwarding businesses of Bofill & Arnan, S.A., one of Spain's most established customs broker and freight forwarding companies as part of its global development strategy. Established in 1920, Bofill & Arnan, S.A. is a well-known logistics and freight forwarding company in Spain with special focus on the China, Taiwan and India trade lanes. It provides customers with complete suite of freight forwarding solutions, from air/sea freight, customs brokerage to door-to-door solutions in a wide spectrum of industries. The additional businesses will further strengthen Kerry Logistics' service offerings and network in Spain through the addition of sales force and two offices in Valencia and Alicante, ensuring best-in-class supply chain solutions are offered to a growing customer base. "I am very pleased to welcome the freight forwarding team of Bofill & Arnan to join the Kerry Logistics network. The combined resources and expertise will significantly enhance our position and service capabilities in Spain and expand our market reach. The freight forwarding businesses of Bofill & Arnan will be integrated into our existing network and continued to be developed by the experienced management team led by Sebastian Bernardo, our Managing Director of Spain," said Thomas Blank, Managing Director of Europe, Kerry Logistics. Following the transaction, Kerry Logistics will be operating from four locations in Spain including Madrid, Barcelona, Valencia and Alicante with complete service coverage of major airports and seaports in the country. Spain is the home to some of the world's biggest fashion retailers and some of our global key accounts, Kerry Logistics will continue to invest in this key market in Europe and strengthen its service capabilities and network, ensuring best-in-class supply chain solutions are provided to its clients, in particular in the fashion and lifestyle industry. -END- *About Kerry Logistics Network Limited (Stock Code 636.HK) *Kerry Logistics is Asia's leading logistics service provider with extensive operations across Greater China and the ASEAN region. Its core competence is providing highly customised solutions to multinational corporations and international brands to enhance their supply chain efficiency, reduce overall costs and improve response time to market. It currently has more than 700 service locations in 41 countries and territories, and is managing 45 million sq ft of logistics facilities worldwide, providing customers with high reliability and flexibility to support their expansion and long-term growth. Kerry Logistics Network Limited is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and is a selected Member of the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Index Series 2016-2017. Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=AINOXIQGFR [1] Document title: Kerry Logistics Takes Over Bofill & Arnan's Businesses to Strengthen Freight Forwarding Capabilities in Spain 20/12/2016 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Media archive at www.todayir.com 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=a3f766ecc13196d370484e19f1491337&application_id=531571&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

