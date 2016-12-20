Castellum Acquires Land in Upplands-Bro for SEKm 205 and has Signed a Leasing Contract of 2,800 sq.m. in Central Stockholm

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, Dec 20, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

The property - Örnäs 1:17, Upplands-Bro - consisting of undeveloped land and covers an area of 132,165 sq.m. of planned land with a possible lettable area of approx. 60,000 sq.m. The acquired land is located in a partially built-up area, currently undergoing substantial expansion activity. It is attractively situated along the Stockholm-Enköping E18 route, close to the E4, Mälarbanan and Arlanda airport.

The primary objective of this acquisition is to provide companies in the north and central regions of Greater Stockholm with efficient and conveniently located warehouse and logistics facilities, offering various sizes from approx. 2,000 to 8,000 sq.m. The property features direct display-sign exposure towards the E18 highway.

Castellum has Sweden's largest portfolio of warehouse and logistics properties with a lettable area of total approx. 1,4 million sq.m.

"We can now expand in a conveniently located area where access will expand considerably upon completion of the Stockholm Bypass", says Henrik Saxborn, Castellum CEO.

After deduction for outstanding commercial papers, Castellum has unused credit exceeding SEK 6 billion, which will be utilized for this investment.

As further info: Castellum has recently signed a six-year leasing contract, totalling SEKm 13.8 per year, with Statskontoret, The Swedish Agency for Public Management. The agreement concerns an area of approx. 2,800 sq.m, in central Stockholm.

By February 1st, 2017 - after the acquisition of Norrporten and when Castellum takes possession of Torsplan 2 - the company will be managing 90,000 sq.m. of office space in downtown Stockholm.

This information is information that Castellum AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication at 8.00 CET on December 20, 2016.



Henrik Saxborn,

CEO,

Phone +46-31-60 74 50

Ulrika Danielsson,

CFO,

Phone +46-31-60 74 74

www.castellum.se

Castellum is one of the major listed real estate companies in Sweden. The fair value of the real estate portfolio amounted at the latest report to approx. SEK 74 billion, and comprises of commercial properties for office, retail, warehouse and industrial with a total lettable area of approx. 4.7 million sq.m.

Castellum own and manage properties through one common brand in five geographical regions with strong local presence. The five geographical regions are: Central, North, Stockholm, West and Öresund.

In 2016, Castellum sustainability performance was awarded two top distinctions: First Prize for sustainability reporting in Europe from EPRA and Global Sector Leader, handed out by GRESB which means that Castellum is ranked first in the world within the office- and industrial-properties sector. Further Castellum has been selected as an index component of the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI), which includes the companies in all industries in the world with best performance in terms of sustainability.

The Castellum share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap.

Castellum AB (publ),

Box 2269, SE-403 14 Gothenburg |

Org nr/Corp Id no SE 556475-5550 |

Phone +46 31 60 74 00

Fax +46 31 13 17 55

CONTACT:

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/castellum/r/castellum-acquires-land-in-upplands-bro-for-sekm-205-and-has-signed-a-leasing-contract-of-2-800-sq-m,c2153618

The following files are available for download: