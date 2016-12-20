Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 20, 2016) - Nevada Zinc Corporation (TSXV: NZN) ("Nevada Zinc" or the "Company") is pleased to report it has outlined a significant gold exploration target on the Company's Goodman Project located immediately southwest of Victoria Gold Corporation's Eagle Gold Project.

As well, the Company is continuing to drill on its Lone Mountain Zinc Project in Nevada where the most recently completed Phase 4 drill program intersected significant intervals of very near surface high grade zinc mineralization including holes that collared in sub-cropping mineralization assaying up to 5.76% zinc over 41.15 metres (press release August 11, 2016).

President and CEO, Bruce Durham commented; "we continue to drill at our highly prospective Lone Mountain Zinc Project in Nevada and we are pleased to report continuing positive exploration progress on our extensive land holdings in Yukon. We own a 100% interest in the Goodman Project which covers more than 20 kilometres along the extension of Victoria Gold's Potato Hills Trend and where our work over the past 6 years has now clearly outlined a number of geochemical and geophysical targets very similar to those found at Victoria Gold's Eagle Gold Project. There is room for an entire gold camp on our Goodman Project and it is only one of several large land package, high quality gold projects we continue to advance in Yukon. With Goldcorp Inc. and Agnico Eagle Mines Limited each committing to significant projects in Yukon, the territory appears to be garnering significant interest as a prime destination for exploration dollars ".

Highlights - Goodman Project's Murphy Target

A recent airborne magnetic survey completed by Precision GeoSurveys Inc. for the Company clearly outlines a 5 kilometre by 1.5 kilometre elongate felsic intrusion (termed the Murphy Intrusion) that trends roughly 70 degrees parallel to stratigraphy. The host felsic intrusion at Victoria Gold's Eagle Gold Deposit is similarly indicated to be 5 kilometres by 1.5 kilometres and trends roughly 60 degrees parallel to stratigraphy (See accompanying figure 1).