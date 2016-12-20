Research and Markets - Fertilizer Additives Market to Reach $3 Billion by 2024 - Key Vendors are Clariant, Solvay & Arrmaz

DUBLIN, Dec 20, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Fertilizer Additives Market Size And Forecast By Function, By End Product And Trend Analysis, 2013 To 2024" report to their offering.

The global fertilizer additives market is projected to reach USD 3.94 billion by 2024. Growing fertilizer industry and shrinking arable land are projected to drive the market over the forecast period.



Additives are added to fertilizers in order to inhibit the loss of key nutrients such as nitrogen phosphorus, potassium, and sulfur, among others. The additives, which are available in both, solid and liquid forms, are used during storage and transportation of fertilizers.



Anti-caking was the most popular function of additives in 2015. Caking of fertilizers is one of the major problems faced by farmers, retailers and manufacturers, particularly during rains. Change in storage temperatures also results in caking. Additives are used to overcome these challenges.



Urea dominated the end product segment in 2015 with a share of 55.6%. it is widely used globally, since it contains the highest amount of nitrogen among all fertilizers. Factors such as shrinking arable land have increased the importance of products such as urea and ammonium nitrate, which help in cultivation in a short span of time, in limited available land.



Asia Pacific led the global market with a share of 58.8% in 2015. This region is home to some of the emerging countries such as China and India. The market in India, where, agriculture is the primary occupation, is projected to drive the market from 2016 to 2024.



Companies Mentioned:



Clariant



KAO Corporation



Novochem Group Calnetix Technologies, LLC



Filtra Catalysts & Chemicals Ltd.



Solvay



Arrmaz



Chemipol



Forbon Technology



Michelman



Tolsa Group



ChemSol, LLC



Amit Trading Ltd.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Methodology and Scope



2. Executive Summary



3. Fertilizer Additives Market Variables, Trends & Scope



4. Fertilizer Additives Market: Function Estimates & Trend Analysis



5. Fertilizer Additives Market: End Product Estimates & Trend Analysis



6. Fertilizer Additives Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis



7. Competitive Landscape



8. Company Profiles



