CES tells the story of connectivity, representing the entire mobile-connected ecosystem

CES 2017 is the world's largest show for connectivity. The entire global technology ecosystem will gather to showcase the revolutionary impact 5G, the next generation of mobile network technology, will have on connectivity and mobility across every major business sector. The future of 5G and its effect on the connected world will be a major focus at CES 2017, highlighted by the SuperSession, "Stoked About 5G," presented by Ericsson. Owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)TM, CES 2017 is scheduled January 5-8, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

"From the Internet of Things, to virtual reality to self-driving cars and beyond, connectivity is at the core of emerging innovation. With the entire spectrum of technology on display, there is no better place to experience the 5G revolution than at CES 2017," said Gary Shapiro, president and CEO, CTA. "Ericsson's SuperSession will paint a picture of our new connected world with 5G technology, including new products and services that will revolutionize the way consumers live, work and play. With more than 3,800 exhibiting companies across 24 product categories, the true impact of connectivity will be unveiled at CES 2017."

The "Stoked About 5G" SuperSession presented by Ericsson will take place at 10:15 AM, Thursday, January 5 in the LVCC, North Hall, Room N257. The session will explore the bright future of mobility with 5G, the network that reacts faster than the human brain. Speakers include:

Hanno Basse, CTO, 20th Century Fox Film Corp.

Alex Choi, CTO, EVP and Head of Corporate R&D Center, SK Telecom

Dr. Fathi El-Dwaik, Vice President, Information and Communication Electronics, BMW Group

Ulf Ewaldsson, Sr. VP, Chief Strategy and Technology Officer, Ericsson Inc.

Ina Fried, Senior Editor, Re/code (Moderator)

Connectivity will be ubiquitous throughout CES 2017, touching nearly every product category from automotive to smart home, robotics, fitness tech, health and wellness, wearables and more. In addition, the CES Conference Program will highlight the latest developments in connected mobility with topics including Self Driving Technology, IoT, Smart Cities, Digital Health and 5G, as well as a keynote from Qualcomm CEO Steve Mollenkopf, who will discuss the worldwide impact of 5G.

In addition to Ericsson, leaders in connectivity and mobility will be at CES launching new products and services such as: Huawei, Qualcomm, Sprint, Verizon, Samsung, LG, TCL, ZTE Blackberry, Nokia and more. 5G will open up an explosion of new services including broadband and better home services, faster connectivity for smart cars, affordable smart city infrastructure and interactive AR/VR experiences. With the full spectrum of technology on display, CES 2017 will illustrate how 5G will truly benefit consumers.

Visit CES.tech for the latest news and announcements or to register for CES 2017.

Note to Editors: The official name of the global technology event is "CES Please do not use "Consumer Electronics Show" or "International CES" to refer to the event.

Please note updated CES security measures on CES.tech, including bag check points, bag restrictions and exceptions and badge pickup locations for CES 2017.

About CES:

CES is the world's gathering place for all who thrive on the business of consumer technologies. It has served as the proving ground for innovators and breakthrough technologies for 50 years-the global stage where next-generation innovations are introduced to the marketplace. As the largest hands-on event of its kind, CES features all aspects of the industry. Owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)TM, it attracts the world's business leaders and pioneering thinkers. Check out CES video highlights. Follow CES online at CES.tech and on social.

About Consumer Technology Association:

Consumer Technology Association (CTA)TM, is the trade association representing the $287 billion U.S. consumer technology industry. More than 2,200 companies 80 percent are small businesses and startups; others are among the world's best known brands enjoy the benefits of CTA membership including policy advocacy, market research, technical education, industry promotion, standards development and the fostering of business and strategic relationships. The Consumer Technology Association also owns and produces CES the world's gathering place for all who thrive on the business of consumer technologies. Profits from CES are reinvested into CTA's industry services.

