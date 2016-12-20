sprite-preloader
Mittwoch, 21.12.2016 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 552 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

19,814 Euro		+0,315
+1,62 %
WKN: A0YGEJ ISIN: CA0985461049 Ticker-Symbol: QNC1 
Aktie:
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BONTERRA ENERGY CORP Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BONTERRA ENERGY CORP 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
19,694
20,277
20.12.
19,852
20,116
20.12.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BONTERRA ENERGY CORP
BONTERRA ENERGY CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BONTERRA ENERGY CORP19,814+1,62 %