ZEAL Network SE / Holding(s) in Company* ZEAL Network SE: Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 22-Dec-2016 / 10:11 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The Company has received a form TR-1 on 21 December 2016 from Farringdon Capital Management. TR-1 notification of major interest in shares 1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached: ZEAL Network SE 2. Reason for the notification: An acquisition or disposal of voting rights 3. Full name of person(s) subject to the notification obligation: Farringdon Capital Management 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.): Bram Cornelisse (100% owner of Farringdon Capital Management) 5. Date of the transaction and date on which the threshold is crossed or reached: 20/12/2016 6. Date on which issuer notified: 21/12/2016 7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached: 6% 8. Notified details: A: Voting rights attached to shares Class/type of shares: GB00BHD66J44 Situation previous to the triggering transaction Number of Shares: 615,774 Number of Voting Rights: 615,774 Resulting situation after the triggering transaction Number of shares (Direct): Number of voting rights (Direct): Number of voting rights (Indirect): 495,213 % of voting rights (Direct): % of voting rights (Indirect): 5.91% B: Qualifying Financial Instruments N/A C: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect to Qualifying Financial Instruments N/A Total (A+B+C) Number of voting rights: 495,213 Percentage of voting rights: 5.91% 9. Chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held: Shares are held via (1) Farringdon I - SICAV, (2) Farringdon II SICAV and (3) Blackwell Partners Series A. Farringdon Capital Management is the delegated investment advisor controlled 100% by Bram Cornelisse that can exercise the voting rights of the above three vehicles. Proxy Voting: 10. Name of the proxy holder: 11. Number of voting rights proxy holder will cease to hold: 12. Date on which proxy holder will cease to hold voting rights: The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de/ukreg Language: English Company: ZEAL Network SE 5th Floor One New Change EC4M 9AF London United Kingdom Phone: +44 (0)20 3739-7000 Fax: +44 (0)20 3739-7099 E-mail: office@zeal-network.co.uk Internet: www.zeal-network.co.uk ISIN: GB00BHD66J44 WKN: TPP024 Indices: SDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange Category Code: HOL TIDM: - Sequence Number: 3720 Time of Receipt: 22-Dec-2016 / 10:06 CET/CEST End of Announcement EQS News Service 532511 22-Dec-2016

