Research and Markets - Global Electrophysiology Devices Market Growth of 7%, 2016-2020 - Key Vendors are Boston Scientific, GE Healthcare & Medtronic

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Electrophysiology Devices Market 2016-2020" report to their offering.

The report forecasts the global electrophysiology devices market to grow at a CAGR of 7.91% during the period 2016-2020.

The report, Global Electrophysiology Devices Market 2016-2020, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



According to the report, there is an increasing demand for the remote monitoring devices for the better treatment. There are some remote and home monitoring devices available for ICDs, CRT devices, and pacemakers. Non-wireless systems transmit pacemaker data using a magnetic sensor. These monitoring systems are wireless and automated, which download patient data from the device using radio transmissions that help in easy communication. Due to the high cost of remote monitoring devices, the adoption rate is low. However, there are few key vendors who are trying to reduce the cost of remote monitoring devices and increase the adoption rate across the world. The first remote monitoring device was launched in 2001 by Biotronik, followed by Medtronic in 2005, Boston Scientific in 2006, and St. Jude Medical in 2007. The number of patients using remote monitoring device has increased over a period of time.



Further, the report states that there is an increasing demand for the EP devices in the market. The EP devices market offers a wide range of products for the diagnosis and treatment of cardiac health problems. The physician preference plays a key role in driving the demand for EP devices.

Key vendors:



Boston Scientific

GE Healthcare

Medtronic

Philips Healthcare

St. Jude Medical



