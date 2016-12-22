INDIANAPOLIS, IN--(Marketwired - December 22, 2016) - Scale Computing, the market leader in hyperconverged storage, server and virtualization solutions, today announced that it was honored with an Editor's Choice Award by Virtualization Review for being one of the products the publication has liked best over the past year.

Virtualization Review author Trevor Pott chose Scale Computing's HC3® platform for the award based on its success in delivering the promise of hyperconvergence by bringing compute and storage together without conflict. "Scale clusters just work, are relatively inexpensive, and deal with power outages and other unfortunate scenarios quite well," he writes.

The Editor's Choice Award from Virtualization Review is the latest accolade the company has received during 2016 for its innovative product line, visionary leadership and focus on the success of those in the midmarket. Among the highlights are:

Vendor Excellence Award for Best Midmarket Strategy, presented at the Spring 2016 Midmarket CIO Forum and Midmarket CMO Forum by Boardroom Events. Awards of Excellence recognize powerful partnerships between vendors and midmarket organizations that deliver measurable value to the overall business. This was the 6th straight year for Scale Computing to win in this award category.

Best Midmarket Solution: Hardware of the Midsize Enterprise Summit XCellence Awards 2016 for its flash-integrated HC3 appliances. The MES XCellence Awards measure attendees' perceptions of industry products, services and presentations during the event with top honors going to the companies who earned the most votes during the event.

Best in Show, Best Hardware, and Best Boardroom Presentation at The Channel Company's Midsize Enterprise Summit® (MES) West 2016 Conference. The three MES West XCellence Awards reflect Scale's success at delivering the best midmarket products, services, programs and presentations that address the unique challenges and opportunities facing the midmarket.

Best Midmarket Strategy during the 2016 Midmarket CIO Forum, hosted by Boardroom Events. These awards recognized vendors solving business challenges with impressive financial impacts, and highlight the best in technology and marketing collaboration in the midmarket.

CEO and company co-founder Jeff Ready was named to The Channel Company's Top Midmarket IT Executives list. This annual list honors influential vendor and solution provider executives who have demonstrated an exceptionally strong commitment to the midmarket.

Scale Computing's award-winning HC3 platform brings storage, servers, virtualization and management together in a single, comprehensive system. With no virtualization software to license and no external storage to buy, HC3 products lower out-of-pocket costs and radically simplify the infrastructure needed to keep applications running. HC3 products make the deployment and management of a highly available and scalable infrastructure as easy to manage as a single server.

"Since the company's inception, we have been fortunate to be recognized by leading trade publications, users and professional groups with dozens of awards honoring our commitment to making virtualization easy and delivering the technology's benefits to an often overlooked marketplace," said Jeff Ready, CEO and co-founder of Scale Computing. "When all is said and done, these awards are a reflection of the continued and selfless dedication of our entire team here at Scale. There is not one person on our staff that has not made his or her mark on improving the company, which in turn allows us to produce superior results for our customers. I am thankful for the recognition we've received throughout 2016 and look forward to an even more successful 2017."

