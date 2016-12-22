Research and Markets - Global Healthcare Market Report 2017 Featuring McKesson, UnitedHealth Group, CVS Health, AmerisourceBergen, Walgreens/Boots, Cardinal Health, Express Scripts Holdings, Anthem, J&J & Aetna

DUBLIN, Dec 22, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Healthcare Global Market Report 2017" report to their offering.

The term healthcare refers to diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of disease or illness, and other physical and mental impairments in humans and animals. The healthcare market provides products and services to treat patients with curative, preventive, rehabilitative or palliative care.

Where is the largest and fastest growing market for healthcare? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The healthcare global market report answers all these questions and many more.

The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider healthcare market, and compares it with other markets.

Scope

Markets covered: Healthcare Services, Pharmaceutical, Medical Equipment

Companies mentioned: McKesson, UnitedHealth Group, CVS Health, AmerisourceBergen, Walgreens Boots Alliance, Cardinal Health, Express Scripts Holdings, Anthem, Johnson & Johnson, Aetna and Others.

Countries: Brazil , China , France , Germany , India , Italy , Japan , Spain , Russia , UK, USA .

, , , , , , , , , UK, . Regions: Asia , Americas, Europe , Middle East & Africa , Oceania.

, Americas, , & , Oceania. Time series: Five years historic and forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, population, GDP, Healthcare Indicators Comparison, Number of Hospitals, Number of Hospital Beds.

Data segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Healthcare Market Characteristics

2. Healthcare Market Size and Growth

3. Porters Five Force Model

4. PESTLE Analysis

5. Healthcare Market Segmentation

6. Healthcare Market Regional And Country Analysis

7. Global Healthcare Market Comparison with Macro Economic Factors

8. Healthcare Market Comparison With Macro Economic Factors Across Countries

9. Healthcare Indicators Comparison

10. Asia Healthcare Market

11. Europe Healthcare Market

12. Americas Healthcare Market

13. Middle East & Africa Healthcare Market

14. Oceania Healthcare Market

15. Healthcare Market Competitive Landscape

16. Healthcare Market Customer Information

17. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Healthcare Market

18. Appendix

Companies Mentioned

-McKesson

- UnitedHealth Group

- CVS Health

- AmerisourceBergen

- Walgreens Boots Alliance

- Cardinal Health

- Express Scripts Holdings

- Anthem

- Johnson & Johnson

- Aetna

- others.

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/km4wtv/healthcare_global

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716