Global Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA) Markets Report 2016 Featuring Illumina and Thermo Fisher Scientific - Research and Markets

Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA) Markets: Consumables, Systems/Hardware, Services examines the opportunity for cell-free DNA analysis instruments, consumables, kits, and related software.
Current sales analysis and projections to 2021 are provided, as well as measurements of market growth; sales by product type; sales revenues of major competitors in the market; and geographic performance in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world. Intellectual Property Litigation in the cfDNA analysis market is discussed, as well as collaborations.
Illumina and Thermo Fisher Scientific are among the manufacturers discussed in the report's competitor analysis. Market challenges and responses to these challenges are also presented
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1: Executive Summary
- NIPT, Oncology Leading Market Forward
- Sensitivity Benefits of dPCR, qPCR, NGS
- Challenges, Biological and Technologies Limitations
- Scope and Methodology
Chapter 2: Introduction
- NIPT Companies, Others Shifting Strategies to Cancer
- Expanding Clinical Adoption Sustains High Growth
- Government Initiatives -- Cancer Moonshot, Blood Profiling Atlas
- Mergers, Acquisitions, Equity Investments Increasing
- China Becoming Major Player in Market
- Personalized, Proactive Medicine Gaining Momentum
- Expected Sequencer Platforms Stalled or Cancelled
- Significant Efforts in Automation, Miniaturization
- Regulatory Situation Unclear But Evolving Somewhat
Chapter 3: cfDNA Analysis Products
- cfDNA Reagents, Consumables, and Kits
- cfDNA Systems and Software
- cfDNA NIPT Products and Services
- cfDNA in Oncology, Transplantation and Other Diseases
- cfDNA Other Products
- Recent Product/ Service Introductions
Chapter 4: Market Analysis
- Revenues Forecast
- Market Size and Forecast
- cfDNA Clinical Diagnostics Market
- cfDNA Market by Region
- Revenues by Product Type
- Illumina Sequencing Revenues as Indicator
Chapter 5: cfDNA Instruments and Consumables Competitive Analysis
Chapter 6: Intellectual Property and Litigation
- Sequenom, Several NIPT Companies Fighting
- Ariosa Diagnostics (Roche) Files Suit Against Sequenom
- Natera Sues Sequenom; Sequenom Sues Natera
- Verinata Health and Stanford File Against Sequenom
- Verinata Health Against Ariosa and LabCorp
- Illumina Sues Ariosa Diagnostics for NIPT Test
- Illumina Sues Premaitha Health for NIPT Test
- Illumina Sues Premaitha and Ariosa Partners
- Sequenom and Illumina Settle and Pool Patents
- Sequenom Petitions Supreme Court
- Illumina Sues Qiagen for GeneReader System
- Illumina's Conflicts with Oxford Nanopore
- Enzo Biochem Brings Suit Against Numerous Companies
- Cell-Free DNA Markets
- RainDance Technologies Sues 10X Genomics
- 10X Genomics' Dispute with Bio-Rad
- Sequenom Shareholder Sues Over Price Capping
- Helicos' Patent Infringement Suit Against PacBio, Life Technologies, and Illumina
- Illumina's Two Lawsuits Against Complete Genomics for Infringement
- Life Technologies and Illumina Dispute Over Amplification on Solid Surfaces
- Enzo Biochem Disputes Sequencing Patents
- LabCorp's Esoterix Sues Life Technologies
- Genetic Technologies Sues Several Firms for Infringement of Haplotype Determination Technique
Chapter 7: cfDNA Analysis Market Deals
- The Significant Collaborations
Chapter 8: cfDNA Instruments and Consumables Market Corporate Profiles
- Agilent Technologies
- Bio-Rad
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG
- Fluidigm
- Illumina
- Qiagen
- RainDance Technologies
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
Chapter 9: Challenges and Strategic Recommendations
For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/hxnsjf/cellfree_dna
