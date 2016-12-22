Global Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA) Markets Report 2016 Featuring Illumina and Thermo Fisher Scientific - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Dec 22, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA) Markets: Consumables, Systems/Hardware, Services examines the opportunity for cell-free DNA analysis instruments, consumables, kits, and related software.

Current sales analysis and projections to 2021 are provided, as well as measurements of market growth; sales by product type; sales revenues of major competitors in the market; and geographic performance in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world. Intellectual Property Litigation in the cfDNA analysis market is discussed, as well as collaborations.

Illumina and Thermo Fisher Scientific are among the manufacturers discussed in the report's competitor analysis. Market challenges and responses to these challenges are also presented

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1: Executive Summary

NIPT, Oncology Leading Market Forward

Sensitivity Benefits of dPCR, qPCR, NGS

Challenges, Biological and Technologies Limitations

Scope and Methodology

Chapter 2: Introduction

NIPT Companies, Others Shifting Strategies to Cancer

Expanding Clinical Adoption Sustains High Growth

Government Initiatives -- Cancer Moonshot, Blood Profiling Atlas

Mergers, Acquisitions, Equity Investments Increasing

China Becoming Major Player in Market

Personalized, Proactive Medicine Gaining Momentum

Expected Sequencer Platforms Stalled or Cancelled

Significant Efforts in Automation, Miniaturization

Regulatory Situation Unclear But Evolving Somewhat

Chapter 3: cfDNA Analysis Products

cfDNA Reagents, Consumables, and Kits

cfDNA Systems and Software

cfDNA NIPT Products and Services

cfDNA in Oncology, Transplantation and Other Diseases

cfDNA Other Products

Recent Product/ Service Introductions

Chapter 4: Market Analysis

Revenues Forecast

Market Size and Forecast

cfDNA Clinical Diagnostics Market

cfDNA Market by Region

Revenues by Product Type

Illumina Sequencing Revenues as Indicator

Chapter 5: cfDNA Instruments and Consumables Competitive Analysis

Chapter 6: Intellectual Property and Litigation

Sequenom, Several NIPT Companies Fighting

Ariosa Diagnostics (Roche) Files Suit Against Sequenom

Natera Sues Sequenom; Sequenom Sues Natera

Verinata Health and Stanford File Against Sequenom

Verinata Health Against Ariosa and LabCorp

Illumina Sues Ariosa Diagnostics for NIPT Test

Illumina Sues Premaitha Health for NIPT Test

Illumina Sues Premaitha and Ariosa Partners

Sequenom and Illumina Settle and Pool Patents

Sequenom Petitions Supreme Court

Illumina Sues Qiagen for GeneReader System

Illumina's Conflicts with Oxford Nanopore

Enzo Biochem Brings Suit Against Numerous Companies

RainDance Technologies Sues 10X Genomics

10X Genomics' Dispute with Bio-Rad

Sequenom Shareholder Sues Over Price Capping

Helicos' Patent Infringement Suit Against PacBio, Life Technologies, and Illumina

Illumina's Two Lawsuits Against Complete Genomics for Infringement

Life Technologies and Illumina Dispute Over Amplification on Solid Surfaces

Enzo Biochem Disputes Sequencing Patents

LabCorp's Esoterix Sues Life Technologies

Genetic Technologies Sues Several Firms for Infringement of Haplotype Determination Technique

Chapter 7: cfDNA Analysis Market Deals

The Significant Collaborations

Chapter 8: cfDNA Instruments and Consumables Market Corporate Profiles

Agilent Technologies

Bio-Rad

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Fluidigm

Illumina

Qiagen

RainDance Technologies

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Chapter 9: Challenges and Strategic Recommendations

