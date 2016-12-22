Chubb promotes Graham Lambourne to Head of Multinational Claims, Overseas General Insurance

LONDON, Dec. 22,2016 /PRNewswire/ --Chubb today announced that Graham Lambourne, currently Global Clients Claims Manager, Europe has been promoted to the role of Head of Multinational Claims for Overseas General Insurance.

Graham will be responsible for further refining and enhancing Chubb's multinational claims capability, working with colleagues in North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Europe to deliver market-leading service for clients and their brokers across both Chubb's extensive owned network, and its network partners. His role will include the development of new multinational reporting tools, enabling Chubb's global clients to benefit from timely and accurate claims reporting and better data analytics to help them manage their risks. He will also be supporting the continued development of Worldview, Chubb's award-winning, web-based platform which allows clients to manage their multinational programmes in real time.

Graham has more than 30 years of insurance claims experience. He joined Chubb in 2015 as Global Clients Claims Manager, Europe. Before that he held a series of senior claims positions with AIG and the XL Group. In his new role, Graham will continue to be based in London, reporting to Simon Priebbenow, Vice President, Claims Service Development, for Chubb. His appointment is effective immediately. He succeeds Graham Chesman, Vice President, Multinational Claims, Overseas General who retires at the end of the year.

Andrew McBride, Executive Vice President Claims, Overseas General Insurance, said:

"This is a well-deserved promotion for Graham, who, since he joined Chubb in 2015, has shown the leadership skills and commitment that are critical in our effort to deliver a world class service operation for our multinational clients. His new international remit will allow him to use his great expertise more widely. I look forward to working with him."

"I would like to thank Graham Chesman for his remarkable 37 years of service to Chubb. He leaves the company with our sincere thanks and best wishes for the future."

Joe Clabby, Division President, Global Accounts, said:

"Alongside Chubb's comprehensive global network, our award winning technology demonstrated by our Worldview platform, and our distinctive in-house risk engineering capabilities, our commitment to delivering a superior claims service is at the heart of our multinational client proposition. As risk managers face ever more complex and increasingly cross-border claims challenges, I have every confidence that Graham's experience and skills will help us ensure that we continue to service and to anticipate their evolving needs."

About Chubb

Chubb is the world's largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company. With operations in 54 countries, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. As an underwriting company, we assess, assume and manage risk with insight and discipline. We service and pay our claims fairly and promptly. The company is also defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb maintains executive offices in Zurich, New York, London and other locations, and employs approximately 31,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at: chubb.com/uk

