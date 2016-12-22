sprite-preloader
Freitag, 23.12.2016 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 551 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,41 Euro		+0,033
+8,75 %
WKN: A1JEGL ISIN: CA27887T1075 Ticker-Symbol: GQQ 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ECO ORO MINERALS CORP Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ECO ORO MINERALS CORP 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,421
0,459
22.12.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ECO ORO MINERALS CORP
ECO ORO MINERALS CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ECO ORO MINERALS CORP0,41+8,75 %