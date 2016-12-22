TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 12/22/16 -- Kombat Copper Inc. (TSX VENTURE: KBT) ("Kombat Copper" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that effective December 28, 2016, the Company's name will be changed to "Trigon Metals Inc." and the Company's common shares will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under its new ticker symbol, "TM".

The shareholders of Kombat Copper approved the name change at the special meeting of the Company's shareholders held on December 22, 2016. Further details regarding the name change are contained in the Company's management information circular dated November 23, 2016, which has been filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The Company also plans to launch a new corporate website in the near future.

Kombat Copper

Kombat Copper is a publicly traded Canadian exploration and development company with its core operations focused on copper resources in Namibia, one of the world's most prospective copper regions, where it has substantial assets in place with significant upside. The Company continues to hold an 80% interest in five mining licenses in the Otavi Mountain lands, an area of Namibia particularly known for its high-grade copper deposits. Within these licenses are three past producing mines including the Company's flagship property, the Kombat Mine.

