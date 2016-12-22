EDMONTON, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/22/16 -- Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (Wavefront or the Company) (TSX VENTURE: WEE)(OTCQX: WFTSF), a global leader in the advancement of fluid injection technology for oil and gas well stimulation and improved/enhanced oil recovery, is pleased to announce that Mr. James ("Jimmy") Smith has joined Wavefront's Board of Directors.

Smith brings more than 35 years of extensive domestic and international experience with both major oil and gas and independent producers. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Petroleum Engineering from the University of Wyoming.

Most recently, Mr. Smith was Chief Operating Officer and Board member of Great Plains Operating, LLC ("GPO"). He brings widespread skills in the management, engineering, acquisition and divestiture of oil and gas companies. Smith's experience and connections in both the major and independent oil and gas company arena will be a great addition to our growing company.

Prior to GPO Smith was an equity partner and VP Operations with Grayhawk Energy in Texas, VP Operations with Cortez Oil and Gas as well as holding various operational and engineering positions with ARCO and Burlington Resources/Meridian Oil.

Mr. Smith commented, "I am delighted to join the Wavefront Board and look forward to working closely with Management and the other Board members to create greater awareness, momentum, and sales of Wavefront's Powerwave technology across the industry. I believe that the promise of Powerwave technology is incredibly high, and will unlock significant value once enough of the industry more fully understands Powerwave and the results it can deliver."

"Jimmy has a demonstrated track record of success and brings a highly valuable skill set and industry knowledge that can help guide Wavefront to new levels," said Wavefront President and CEO Brett Davidson. "All of us at Wavefront look forward to working with Jimmy and hold great optimism for his successful contributions to business development and Company oversight."

About Wavefront:

Wavefront is a technology based world leader in fluid injection technology for improved/enhanced oil recovery and groundwater restoration. Wavefront publicly trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol WEE and on the OTCQX under the symbol WFTSF. The Company's website is www.onthewavefront.com.

