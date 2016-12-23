Copenhagen, December 23, 2016 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that the trading in Cleantech Building Materials Plc's shares (short name: CBM) commenced today on Nasdaq First North in Copenhagen. Cleantech Building Material Plc belongs to the ICB industry sector Construction & Materials and is the 94th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2016. Founded in 2014, Cleantech Building Materials Plc ("CBM") is focused on investing and acquiring companies engaged in the cleantech building materials sector. Following admission to trading, CBM will be the parent company of its subsidiary, Diamond Wood China Limited, which holds an exclusive license to manufacture and distribute Accoya® Wood in the Far East Region. The Group's business will be the exclusive import and distribution of Accoya® Wood into China and the ASEAN markets. For more information go to: http://www.cleantechbuildingmaterials.com/investor-information.html



CBM's Chairman, Paul Richards, said: "We are delighted to be joining Nasdaq's attractive First North growth market, which stands out as a highly-regarded platform for funding and visibility. We welcome all new and existing investors to take part in our Cleantech Building Materials voyage."



"We welcome Cleantech Building Materials to Nasdaq First North," said Adam Kostyál, Senior Vice President and Head of European listings at Nasdaq. "We continue to see an inflow of growth companies leveraging our Nordic market for public ownership, funding and global visibility. Cleantech Building Materials is yet a prime example of a global company that finds a home at Nasdaq."



Cleantech Building Materials Plc has appointed Keswick Global AG as its Certified Adviser.



About Nasdaq First North



Nasdaq First North is regulated as a multilateral trading facility, operated by the different exchanges within Nasdaq Nordic (Nasdaq First North Denmark is regulated as an alternative marketplace). It does not have the legal status as an EU-regulated market. Companies at Nasdaq First North are subject to the rules of Nasdaq First North and not the legal requirements for admission to trading on a regulated market. The risk in such an investment may be higher than on the main market.



About Nasdaq



Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services across six continents. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 70 marketplaces in 50 countries, and 1 in 10 of the world's securities transactions. Nasdaq is home to more than 3,700 listed companies with a market value of $10.0 trillion and approximately 18,000 corporate clients. To learn more, visit: nasdaq.com/ambition or business.nasdaq.com.



