The paid subscription shares in Viking Supply Ships AB will be delisted. Last trading day for VSSAB BTA B will be December 29, 2016.



Instrument: Paid subscription shares --------------------------------------- Short name: VSSAB BTA B --------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0009382864 --------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 129572 ---------------------------------------



