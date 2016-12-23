sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

23.12.2016 | 12:38
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

BH Global Limited - Monthly Shareholder Report - November 2016

PR Newswire
London, December 23

BH Global Limited
(the "Company")
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 48555)

Monthly Shareholder Report - November 2016

Attached is a link to the November 2016 Monthly Shareholder Report for BH Global Limited.



http://content.prnewswire.com/documents/PRNUK-2312161134-49CC_BHG_-_Newsletter_-_November_2016_CC.pdf



Enquiries:
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Harry Rouillard +44 (0) 1481 74 5315


