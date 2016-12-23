Stockholm, 2016-12-23 15:09 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The total number of shares and votes in Vostok New Ventures Ltd ("Vostok New Ventures" or the "Company") increased by 1,218,000 in December in connection with the exercise of options issued under its 2010 incentive program. The total number of outstanding depository receipts and underlying shares in Vostok New Ventures is 85,688,309.



For further information please contact: Björn von Sivers, Investor Relations: +46 (0)8-545 015 50



