Research and Markets - Global Caprolactam Market 2016-2020 - Shift in Focus Toward Bio-Based Nylon 6 Polymers with Honeywell, BASF, DSM, UBE Industries & Capro Dominating

The global caprolactam market to grow at a CAGR of 6.93% during the period 2016-2020.

Caprolactam is an intermediate polymer that is used in the production of nylon 6 fibers and nylon 6 resins, accounting for 98% of the total caprolactam produced globally. Nylon 6 has properties such as chemical resistance, damage resistance from oils, and abrasion resistance. In addition, it has excellent strength and elasticity.



The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global caprolactam market for 2016-2020. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the retail the sales of nylon 6 resins and nylon 6 fibers by considering 2015 as the base year. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one of the primary drivers in the market is commercial importance of nylon. Since its first production in 1935, nylon resins and fibers have been extensively used in many applications. Non-conducting and heat resistant properties of nylon have increased its use in the electronics industry. Since nylon 6 has a low coefficient of friction, it is being used in sliding or rotating mechanisms.

The surface abrasive wear-resistant properties of nylon allow for its use in the manufacture of industrial bearings. Nylon has high temperature resistance and can be dyed with the desired color for aesthetic appeal. Therefore, it is used in the manufacture of cooking utensils and appliances such as forks, tongs, brushes, slotted spoons, and spatulas. Further, nylon offers an excellent non-stick surface finish.

Key vendors



Honeywell

BASF

DSM

UBE Industries

Capro

