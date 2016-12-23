sprite-preloader
Research and Markets - Global Caprolactam Market 2016-2020 - Shift in Focus Toward Bio-Based Nylon 6 Polymers with Honeywell, BASF, DSM, UBE Industries & Capro Dominating

DUBLIN, Dec 23, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Caprolactam Market 2016-2020" report to their offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global caprolactam market to grow at a CAGR of 6.93% during the period 2016-2020.

Caprolactam is an intermediate polymer that is used in the production of nylon 6 fibers and nylon 6 resins, accounting for 98% of the total caprolactam produced globally. Nylon 6 has properties such as chemical resistance, damage resistance from oils, and abrasion resistance. In addition, it has excellent strength and elasticity.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global caprolactam market for 2016-2020. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the retail the sales of nylon 6 resins and nylon 6 fibers by considering 2015 as the base year. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one of the primary drivers in the market is commercial importance of nylon. Since its first production in 1935, nylon resins and fibers have been extensively used in many applications. Non-conducting and heat resistant properties of nylon have increased its use in the electronics industry. Since nylon 6 has a low coefficient of friction, it is being used in sliding or rotating mechanisms.

The surface abrasive wear-resistant properties of nylon allow for its use in the manufacture of industrial bearings. Nylon has high temperature resistance and can be dyed with the desired color for aesthetic appeal. Therefore, it is used in the manufacture of cooking utensils and appliances such as forks, tongs, brushes, slotted spoons, and spatulas. Further, nylon offers an excellent non-stick surface finish.

Key vendors

  • Honeywell
  • BASF
  • DSM
  • UBE Industries
  • Capro

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary

Part 02: Scope of the report

Part 03: Market research methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market landscape

Part 06: Market segmentation by application

Part 07: Market segmentation by end-user

Part 08: Market segmentation by feedstock

Part 09: Geographic segmentation

Part 10: Key leading countries

Part 11: Market drivers

Part 12: Impact of drivers

Part 13: Market challenges

Part 14: Impact of drivers and challenges

Part 15: Market trends

Part 16: Vendor landscape

Part 17: Key vendor analysis

Part 18: Appendix

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/8m2klk/global

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


