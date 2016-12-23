Research and Markets - Global Pico Projectors Market to Grow 32%, 2017-2021 with MicroVision, Syndiant & Optoma Technology Dominating

DUBLIN, Dec 23, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

The report forecasts the global pico projectors market to grow at a CAGR of 32.10% during the period 2016-2020.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is high adoption of embedded pico projectors. The growing demand for small-sized flexible devices allows great demand for embedded pico projectors, enabling them to dominate the global pico projectors market. These projectors integrated into image processing and electronic devices, such as smartphones, are likely to drive the market in the forecast period. Furthermore, the emergence of augmented reality and IoT are making embedded pico projectors an important platform in electronic devices.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is increasing integration of pico projectors in smartphones. The smartphones industry is the major end-user and will drive the market growth. Smartphones have achieved a penetration rate of 50% in the global smartphones market and the integration of pico projectors in smartphones will provide huge scope for the growth of the global pico projectors market. Also, pico projectors have been integrated into devices like digital photo frames, digital cameras, digital camcorders, laptops, mobile TVs, portable media players, and portable gaming devices that will boost market growth.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is low brightness and limited features of pico projectors. Pico projectors are small, have limited light-emitting technology and in most cases, are embedded in devices. It is difficult to provide high-power backup to support these devices. This results in low brightness of output, affecting the adoption of these projectors. This affects market growth adversely.

AAXA Technologies

MicroVision

Optoma Technology

Syndiant

Texas Instruments



