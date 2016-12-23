SimCorp announces that it has signed a large perpetual license agreement with Generali for its asset management company, Generali Investments, plus its insurance companies in Italy and France to use SimCorp Dimension as their new enterprise investment management solution.



Generali will be using SimCorp Dimension across front, middle and back office, among other things leveraging SimCorp Dimension's integrated IBOR (Investment Book of Record), investment accounting, data warehouse, reporting, and portfolio management solutions.



Bruce Hodges, Generali Group Chief Information & Digital Officer comments: "The agreement with SimCorp will strengthen our innovation capabilities, allowing us to better drive operational efficiencies and support future growth. We look forward to working with them in rolling out this new platform."



"SimCorp CEO, Klaus Holse comments: "This is an important client win for us for several reasons. Firstly, it gives us a bridgehead into the Italian market, where we will now open a new office. Secondly, when a major player like Generali Group signs up for front, middle and back office in one go, it once again confirms the viability of our integrated solution strategy. We look very much forward to the collaboration with Generali."



About The Generali Group



The General Group is among the world's leading insurers, with total premium income exceeding €74 billion in 2015. With over 76,000 employees worldwide serving 55 million insured persons in more than 60 countries, the Group occupies a leadership position on West European markets and an increasingly important place on markets in Central-Eastern Europe and Asia. Generali was the only insurance company to be ranked among the world's 50 smartest companies in 2015, according to the MIT Technology Review. Generali Investments is the main asset manager of the Generali Group, with approximately €450 billion of assets under management as of end of October 2016 (source: Generali Investments Europe SpA Società di gestione del risparmio).



