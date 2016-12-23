Research and Markets - Global Turbocharger Market for Commercial Vehicles 2016-2020 - Key Vendors are BorgWarner, Honeywell & Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

DUBLIN, Dec 23, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

The report forecast the global turbocharger market for commercial vehicles to grow at a CAGR of 8.36% during the period 2016-2020.

The Global Turbocharger Market for Commercial Vehicles 2016-2020, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is rapid adoption of sequential twin-turbo technology. With the continuous development of heavy-duty diesel engines, the requirement of turbocharging systems to complement with diesel engines is increasing. The sequential turbocharging system is an effective measure to improve the fuel economy performance and to reduce smoke emission at low speed. The commercial vehicle arm of Volkswagen Group MAN uses twin sequential turbochargers in its D3876. This system reduces charge air temperatures below that of the engine coolant and also helps to reduce the temperature in the second turbocharger, increasing the service life of the components.

According to the report, one driver in the market is growing demand for low emission vehicles. Trucks account for about 30% of CO2 emissions from road transport in Europe, even though they make up less than 5% of the total road traffic. In 2014, reported emissions from HCVs were 13% above 1990 levels. The EU is implementing stricter rules across all sectors of the economy to control GHG emissions. The EU has to specifically focus on HCVs and the road freight sector to achieve this goal. By 2019, the EU proposes to lay down the EU-wide legal CO2 standard for trucks and buses.

Key Vendors:

BorgWarner

Cummins Turbo Technologies

Honeywell

Ishikawajima-Harima Heavy Industries

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary

Part 02: Scope of the report

Part 03: Market research methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market landscape

Part 06: Market segmentation by application

Part 07: Geographical segmentation

Part 08: Key leading countries

Part 09: Market drivers

Part 10: Impact of drivers

Part 11: Market challenges

Part 12: Impact of drivers and challenges

Part 13: Market trends

Part 14: Vendor landscape

Part 15: Key vendor analysis

Bosch Mahle Turbo Systems

Gale Banks Engineering

Magnum Performance Turbos

Precision Turbo

Engine

Turbo Energy.

