Research and Markets - Global Turbocharger Market for Commercial Vehicles 2016-2020 - Key Vendors are BorgWarner, Honeywell & Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

The report forecast the global turbocharger market for commercial vehicles to grow at a CAGR of 8.36% during the period 2016-2020.
One trend in the market is rapid adoption of sequential twin-turbo technology. With the continuous development of heavy-duty diesel engines, the requirement of turbocharging systems to complement with diesel engines is increasing. The sequential turbocharging system is an effective measure to improve the fuel economy performance and to reduce smoke emission at low speed. The commercial vehicle arm of Volkswagen Group MAN uses twin sequential turbochargers in its D3876. This system reduces charge air temperatures below that of the engine coolant and also helps to reduce the temperature in the second turbocharger, increasing the service life of the components.
According to the report, one driver in the market is growing demand for low emission vehicles. Trucks account for about 30% of CO2 emissions from road transport in Europe, even though they make up less than 5% of the total road traffic. In 2014, reported emissions from HCVs were 13% above 1990 levels. The EU is implementing stricter rules across all sectors of the economy to control GHG emissions. The EU has to specifically focus on HCVs and the road freight sector to achieve this goal. By 2019, the EU proposes to lay down the EU-wide legal CO2 standard for trucks and buses.
Key Vendors:
- BorgWarner
- Cummins Turbo Technologies
- Honeywell
- Ishikawajima-Harima Heavy Industries
- Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
- Bosch Mahle Turbo Systems
- Gale Banks Engineering
- Magnum Performance Turbos
- Precision Turbo
- Engine
- Turbo Energy.
