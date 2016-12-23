Research and Markets - Global Hypodermic Needles Market 2016-2020 - Key Vendors are BD, Medtronic & Retractable Technologies

DUBLIN, Dec 23, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

The report forecasts the global hypodermic needles market to grow at a CAGR of 6.83% during the period 2016-2020.

The Global Hypodermic Needles Market 2016-2020, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, NSIs are the major cause for blood-borne diseases among healthcare workers around the world. Due to unsafe injection practices, annually 3 million healthcare workers are exposed to blood-borne infectious diseases. As per the WHO, almost 40% of Hepatitis B, Hepatitis C, and 5% of HIV/AIDS affecting healthcare workers globally are due to NSIs. Various studies conducted globally in different hospitals show that half of the injuries occur during the needle use among which more than 30% are from re-used needles, while around 25% injuries occur during needle disposal. Further, only 25% of the injured healthcare workers report to the appropriate authority. These rising incidences of NSIs have caused huge awareness not only among the governments of the countries but also among the healthcare professionals.

Further, the report states that a majority of safety hypodermic needles require moderate usage training, which is time-consuming and labor intensive. Typically, before introducing these types of devices in hospital facilities, appropriate training tools (e.g., video, literature) and training materials need to be provided regarding the device usage. Thus, improper training may lead to improper use of the device and misjudgment of the dead space, thereby causing NSIs.

Key Vendors:

BD

Medtronic

Retractable Technologies

Terumo Medical Corporation

Smiths Medical

