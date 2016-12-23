Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 23, 2016) - International Lithium Corp. (TSXV: ILC) (the "Company" or "ILC") reports that it is issuing this news release to clarify inadvertently omitted disclosure in the Company's Information Circular dated May 11, 2016, related to Mr. Gary Schellenberg a director and CEO of the Company.

The Company's circular for its 2016 annual general meeting of shareholders omitted required disclosure about a cease trade order for Golden Coast Energy Corp. ("GCE"), a company for which Mr. Schellenberg was a director at the time of the cease trade order. While a director of GCE, on December 11, 2015, GCE was subject to a cease trade order of the British Columbia Securities Commission for GCE's failure to file its audited financial statements and related MD&A for the financial year ended July 31, 2015. The cease trade order remains in effect. Mr. Schellenberg resigned as a director of GCE on March 24, 2016.

The inadvertent omission was identified during an internal review and audit of the Company's recent disclosures.

Following ILC's corporate principles to promote full and complete disclosure and to rectify the omission, the Company issues this clarification.

