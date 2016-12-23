TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 12/23/16 -- Canadian Banc Corp. (the "Company") is pleased to announce it has completed its Offering of 393,602 Preferred Shares at $10.35 per share for aggregate gross proceeds of $4,073,781. The Preferred Shares will trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol BK.PR.A.

The authorized capital of the Company also consists of Class A Shares (the "Class A Shares"). The Company declared a special capital gains dividend, payable partially in cash and partially in Class A Shares, to holders of Class A Shares of record on January 5, 2017. The number of Class A Shares being issued as a result of this special dividend will be equal to the number of Preferred Shares issued in this offering.

A copy of the final short form prospectus will be available from National Bank Financial Inc.

