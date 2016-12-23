VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/23/16 -- Bluestone Resources Inc. (TSX VENTURE: BSR) ("Bluestone" or the "Company") today announced the voting results of the Company's recent Annual General Meeting.

All resolutions presented to the Shareholders at the meeting on December 15, 2016 were approved. Voting details with respect to the resolutions are as follows:

-- 100% of the shares voted approved setting the Board size at three. -- Results from the election of directors are as follows: ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Nominee # Voted For % Voted For # Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- John Robins 1,599,963 99.98 350 0.02 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- James Paterson 1,597,114 99.80 3,199 0.20 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dave Kelsch 1,597,114 99.80 3,199 0.20 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- -- 100% of the shares voted approved the appointment Davidson & Company LLP, as the auditors of the Company. -- 99.80% of the shares voted approved the Company's 10% Rolling Stock Option Plan.

About Bluestone Resources Inc.:

Bluestone Resources Inc. is a Canadian exploration company focused on the discovery and development of economic mineral deposits. Founded in 2004, the Company has assembled a team with the business acumen and technical expertise to identify and advance undervalued mineral exploration projects world-wide.

