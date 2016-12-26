Vilnius, Lithuania, 2016-12-26 08:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Date Event Shortnam Issuer Market e 06.12.2016 - Buyback period ACMBFLOT Acme Corporation RIG 31.12.2016 13A 26.12.2016 Trading holiday TLN, RIG, VLN 27.12.2016 Coupon payment date ABLVFLOT ABLV Bank RIG 22B 27.12.2016 Extraordinary DPK1R Ditton pievadkežu RIG General Meeting rupnica 28.12.2016 Dividend ex-date SFG1T Silvano Fashion TLN Group 28.12.2016 Coupon payment date INBB0700 Inbank TLN 26A 29.12.2016 Extraordinary ZMP1L Žemaitijos pienas VLN General Meeting 29.12.2016 Dividend record date SFG1T Silvano Fashion TLN Group 30.12.2016 Dividend payment SFG1T Silvano Fashion TLN date Group



For more information please visit full investor calendar: http://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/market/?pg=calendar&lang=en



Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) http://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.