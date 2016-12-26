Technavio has published three reports, including boric acid market, global polymethacrylate market in VII and PPD, and GF and GFRP composites market, categorized under the chemicals and materials sector. The reports highlight the major market trends, drivers, challenges and several other factors that are expected to change market dynamics during the forecast period.

Boric Acid Market 2016-2020

The boric acid market is anticipated to grow at a steady rate and will post a CAGR of more than 6% during the forecast period. The rising demand from the fiberglass segment and other end-user segments will drive the growth of the global boric acid market. Factors such as the rising construction activities, increasing the need for improved energy efficiency, and growing demand for housing in the US will fuel the prospects for market growth. Boric acid is used in energy-saving applications such as insulation for commercial and residential buildings. The rising demand for boric acid in energy saving appliances will further drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Global Polymethacrylate Market in VII and PPD 2016-2020

Technavio's research analysts have projected that the global polymethacrylate market in VII and PPD will grow at a CAGR of more than 2% during the forecast period. The consumption of polymethacrylate market in viscosity index improvers (VII) and pour-point depressants (PPD) is expected to increase to sustain the extreme conditions that result from high temperatures in engines. Several original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are designing engines that offer more fuel-efficient combustion, high horsepower, and torque under high tolerances, to cater to the new emissions standards for fuel economy. As these factors increase the temperature of engines considerably, the consumption of VII and PPDs to sustain these extreme conditions at high temperatures will increase in the coming years.

Global GF and GFRP Composites Market 2016-2020

Extensive research carried out by the analysts at Technavio has shown that the global GF and GFRP composites marketwill witness steady growth and post a CAGR of more than 7% over the forecast period, owing to the high demand for lightweight fiberglass composites across the transportation segment. The global players across the automotive, construction, and aerospace segments are utilizing composite materials to create products that are cheaper, lighter, and stronger. As glass fiber (GF) and glass-fiber-reinforced plastic (GFRP) composites consume less energy during the forming processes and help curb the weight of vehicles, their demand among end-users from the automotive sector is increasing significantly as it helps to augment fuel efficiency in vehicles. Also, as the abrasion and strain resistance properties of composite materials enhance the lifespan of components, their demand will increase substantially over the course of the next four years.

