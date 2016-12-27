On December 27, 2016, the Disciplinary Committee of Nasdaq Stockholm AB published a decision to delist the following bond loan issued by Melitho AB from STO FN Bond Market Retail. Last day of trading will be February 28, 2017.



Issuer: Melitho AB ---------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0006168258 ---------------------------------------------- Short Name: MELITHO_01 ---------------------------------------------- Last trading day: February 28, 2017 ---------------------------------------------- Term: Delisted from March 1, 2017 ----------------------------------------------



For further information concerning this exchange notice, please contact Cecilia Olsson or Joakim Strid, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.