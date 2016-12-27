MV Index Solutions (MVIS) today announced the results of the monthly MVIS Long/Short Equity Index review. The table below summarizes the results for all MVIS Long/Short Equity Indices. Detailed review results can be found on www.mvis-indices.com.

The following changes will be implemented on December 30, 2016 and will become effective on the next trading day.

MVIS Long/Short Equity Indices Additions Deletions New Count New Base

Weights MVIS Asia (Developed) Long/Short Equity Index 3 3 5 Yes MVIS Emerging Market Long/Short Equity Index 3 3 6 Yes MVIS Global Event Long/Short Equity Index 3 3 6 Yes MVIS Global Long/Short Equity Index 2 3 5 Yes MVIS North America Long/Short Equity Index 1 1 5 Yes MVIS Western Europe Long/Short Equity Index 2 2 5 Yes

A complete list of components and weights as well as index methodology, comprehensive index information and information about financial products based on MVIS Indices can be found on www.mvis-indices.com. The next monthly review will be announced on January 26, 2017.

Note to Editors:

MVIS develops, monitors and licenses the MVIS Indices, a selection of focused, investable and diversified benchmark indices which are especially designed to underlie financial products. MVIS Indices cover several asset classes, including hard assets and international equity markets as well as fixed income markets and are licensed to serve as underlying indices for financial products.

Approximately USD 11.8 billion in assets under management are currently invested in financial products based on MVIS Indices. MVIS is a VanEck company.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161227005255/en/

Contacts:

Media

MV Index Solutions

Bettina Hessler, +49 (0)69 4056 695 22

bettina.hessler@mvis-indices.com