Teleios Capital Partners LLC: Statement Concerning Fenner plc

Teleios Capital Partners LLC ("Teleios") welcomes the decision by Fenner plc (the "Company") to support the proposed appointment of Michael E. Ducey to the Board as a non-executive director at the upcoming Annual General Meeting on the 11 January 2017. Teleios is grateful for the constructive and cooperative approach of the Company in reaching this decision.

Teleios believes that the appointment of Mr. Ducey will be of significant benefit to the Company and its shareholders, and is pleased that Vanda Murray OBE, Fenner Chairman, also recognises on behalf of the Company the important contribution that Mr. Ducey stands to make as a member of the Board.

As well as supporting the appointment of Mr. Ducey, Teleios will be voting for the re-election of all incumbent members of the Board at the upcoming Annual General Meeting. Teleios looks forward to an ongoing productive dialogue with the Company, including Mark Abrahams, in his current tenure as CEO. Teleios is confident that Mr. Abrahams will ensure a smooth transition as he oversees the introduction of a new chief executive, and wishes to recognise the considerable value he has brought to the Company in his decades of service.

About Teleios Capital Partners

Teleios Capital Partners LLC is a Switzerland-based investment manager focused on European mid-market companies where it seeks to create value through constructive engagement. Teleios manages capital for leading European and US foundations, family offices and institutions.

