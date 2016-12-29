Please be advised that, on 28 December 2016, Žemaitijos pienas, AB received a notification (along with the voting right assignment agreements) of the Investors' Association, which states that the shareholders who control 509 995 of the ordinary registered shares of Žemaitijos pienas, AB have assigned to the Investors' Association the voting right under the voting right assignment agreements, as well as other non-property rights of the shareholders provided for by the agreements. The Voting Right Assignment Agreements shall be valid for no longer than 10 years, except as otherwise provided by the agreement when the Agreements can end earlier.



At the moment of provision of this information the Investors' Association has 1 115 204 votes (units of shares) providing voting rights at the General Meetings of Shareholders of Žemaitijos pienas, AB.



Gintaras Keliauskas Lawyer 8 444 22208